The One Hundred And One Dalmatians by Dodie Smith & Sara Ogilvie (The Folio Society)

In this most beautifully presented and thoughtfully produced edition of Dodie Smith’s much-loved ‘One Hundred And One Dalmatians’, we are offered a heart-warming and enlightening introduction from former Children’s Laureate, Jacqueline Wilson.

The story itself needs no introduction, but the beautiful details in this collector’s edition and the luxurious finish certainly require further examination.

From the spotted slipcase to the blocked cloth binding and the dramatic endpapers inspired by the first edition.

Sara Ogilvie‘s timeless duotone illustrations ooze personality and vigour in this climactic tale.

Her representation of the inimitable Cruella Deville has an ideal mix of the spine-chilling character we love to hate and an air of the utter ridiculousness, which makes her so laughable.

Ogilvie’s dominant spreads are a complete joy and her texture-filled illustrations create the perfect marriage to this well-known narrative.

Originally published over 60 years ago, this classic will continue to give joy to children and adults the world over and we can think of no better gift than this most alluring publication from The Folio Society.

