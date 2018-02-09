How Does A Lighthouse Work? by Roman Belyaev (b small books)

This is an utterly arresting piece of non-fiction.

“How Does A Lightgouse Work?” by Roman Belyaev is an enchanting journey through the science and history of lighthouses.

Answering pertinent questions such as: How can we tell one lighthouse from another? What does a lighthouse keeper do? And how does a lighthouse work?

To delving deeper into the history of these prodigious buildings and dissecting the workings of these iconic constructions.

With an almost retro-inspired palette and textured illustrations, this picture book will appeal to a wide and varied audience.

Belyaev cleverly incorporates the science into the narrative, which makes for a riveting read. The supporting illustrations ensure the science is delivered in a clear and comprehensible manner for a younger audience and provides the perfect marriage of words and pictures for enquiring minds.

This cross-section is one of our favourite spreads and offers an alternative view of the lighthouse.

It shows the lighthouse from a completely new angle and offers a new insight into the structure and space of these imposing buildings.

This book encompasses all that’s great about non-fiction and is exactly why it should be promoted more widely

A beautifully illustrated and thoughtfully presented non-fiction read, coupled with snippets of interesting facts.

Belyaev embraces the rich history of the lighthouse and introduces some enthralling scientific information to engage emerging scientists and invite them to probe further.

