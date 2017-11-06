The Wolf The Duck & The Mouse by Mac Barnett & Jon Klassen (Walker Books)

We’ve never hidden our love of Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen productions. From the utterly original storylines, to the deadpan humour and the inimitable illustrations.

There’s a flawless marriage between Barnett‘s narrative and the visual humour that plays out amongst Klassen‘s spreads.

Their stories have wide appeal and without doubt will have children and adults chuckling alike.

The Wolf, The Duck & The Mouse, is another rib-tickling, thrilling read. The premise of this tale is about a wily, plucky duck and a mouse who get swallowed whole by an unsuspecting wolf.

“I may have been swallowed,” said the duck, “but I have no intention of being eaten,”

Together they live in harmony in the wolf’s belly – of course they do! Check out the picture hanging and the bedecked table for two – pure craziness!

Then comes their opportunity to escape the inner depths of the wolf’s guts…

We love how this picture book duo always keep the reader on their side and provide us with additional insights into the story. A ludicrously, deliciously dark read as only Barnett and Klassen know how.

